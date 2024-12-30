It has been a disappointing run of form for star Indian cricket team batter Virat Kohli and things did not improve on Day 5 of the fourth Test match against Australia in Melbourne on Monday. Kohli was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for 5 as the India batter was once again guilty of chasing a delivery outside the off-stump. Kohli edged it to Usman Khawaja in the slips who made no mistake in completing a somewhat straightforward catch. Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and teammate KL Rahul's wife Athiya Shetty were in attendance and their reaction to Kohli's dismissal has gone viral on social media.

After Jasprit Bumrah completed his five-wicket haul by castling Nathan Lyon and ended Australia's second innings on 234 in 83.4 overs, India got through the first hour of their chase unscathed in the face of Australia's bowlers asking them tough questions.

But a double wicket maiden from skipper Pat Cummins and Starc taking out Kohli at the stroke of lunch meant Australia ended the session strong. With Yashasvi Jaiswal unbeaten on 14 off 83 balls and Rishabh Pant to join in after lunch, the game is still on a knife's edge, though its tilted more towards Australia.

Chasing 340, India had an extremely watchful start as Australia's bowlers beat them consistently with great deliveries. It meant that Rohit and Jaiswal had to curb their run-scoring shots, allowing Australia to settle into great rhythm.

Rohit's first attempt in playing an aggressive shot caused his downfall – in a bid to whip off Cummins through the leg-side, he got a leading edge and was caught by gully on the second attempt to dismiss the skipper on nine runs off 40 balls.

On last ball of the same over, Cummins bowled a back of the length ball which left KL Rahul in two minds and nicked behind to second slip for a five-ball duck. With Australia keeping a lid on the run-flow, Jaiswal and Kohli went into a shell.

They were also beaten while defending, but at the stroke of lunch, Kohli went for a big drive and was caught at first slip off Starc's full length delivery to be out for five off 29 balls. With Jaiswal, Pant and all-rounders to follow, India need to put in a rearguard effort if they are to avoid losing the match.

Previously, India took only ten balls and conceded just six runs to wrap up Australia's second innings. Bumrah got his fifth wicket by sending Lyon's stumps flying with an in-swinger sneaking through the gate. It also took Bumrah's match figures to 9/156, with his tally of wickets in this series standing at 30.

(With IANS inputs)