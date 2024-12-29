Another episode of the bail-switching banter at the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 between India and Australia took place on Day 3 of the fourth Test in Melbourne. On this occasion, it was Australia pacer Mitchell Starc who did the ritual to turn the luck in favour of them. For once, it turned out to be lucky for Australia, as Ravindra Jadeja was trapped leg-before-wicket (LBW) by Nathan Lyon, leaving India reeling at 221/7. Earlier in the series, it has worked in India's favour.

Former India cricket Irfan Pathan, on air for Star Sports, stated that Starc may have done it to find his own luck with the ball.

"Given the position Australia are, if they have to switch bails now, then it must be Mitchell Starc thinking about himself," said Pathan.

Starc was wicketless the entire innings, and the bail-switching did not change his own luck much. He failed to get a wicket in 25 overs.

Earlier in the series, Mohammed Siraj has been involved in the bail-switching ritual on multiple occasions, engaging in banter with Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne. It has worked for India previously, who managed to pick up wickets right after the bail-switching.

As it turned out here, right after Jadeja getting out, India mounted a sensational comeback, led by Nitish Reddy.

The 21-year-old all-rounder showed incredible strokeplay and composure to bring up his first Test century under immense pressure. From 221/7, Nitish and Washington Sundar put up a 100-run partnership, taking India beyond the fear of having to follow-on.

Reddy remained unbeaten on 104 off 175 balls at Stumps on Day 3, while Sundar scored a patient, resilient 50 off 162 balls.

Advertisement

India ended Day 3 on 358/9, still trailing Australia by 116 runs. However, with only two days left and the probability of rain looming large, a draw is now a real possibility.