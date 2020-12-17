India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Scores More Aggregate Runs At Adelaide Than Any Other Venue
Australia vs India: Virat Kohli finished the first day of the first Test with 505 aggregate runs at Adelaide Oval - more than any other venue he's played at.
Highlights
-
Virat Kohli has 505 runs at Adelaide, his most among all venues played at
-
Kohli scored 74 runs on Day One of 1st Australia Test at Adelaide Oval
-
The knock took his tally at Oval past the 467 he's got at Ferozshah Kotla
Virat Kohli on Thursday returned to the Adelaide Oval - a ground where he has enjoyed great success - and finished the first day of the first Test between India and Australia with an aggregate of 505 runs at the venue, the most for him from the grounds where he has played Test cricket. With three centuries in three Tests before this game, Kohli had 431 runs at the Oval at an average of 71.83. His knock of 74 on Day One pushed the tally past 500 and also took it over his aggregate at the Ferozshah Kotla in New Delhi, of 467 runs.
Other venues where Kohli has been prolific are the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (433 runs), Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad (379) and the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur (354).
Adelaide is the only overseas venue among the top five.
Kohli got his maiden Test century at Adelaide back in 2012 before hitting centuries in both innings of the 2014 Test.
Promoted
While he managed scores of 3 and 34 at the South Australian ground on India's 2018-19 tour, Kohli looked set for another hundred on Thursday before a mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane resulted in his run out in the third session.
Kohli's scores in Adelaide now read 116, 22, 115, 141, 3, 34 and 74 and he averages a majestic 72.14.