Team India take on Australia in their first day/night Test on overseas soil, with the game being held at the Adelaide Oval. While the visitors have announced their lineup for the opening Test, there is no clarity over the players who will be selected by Australia, considering their injury concerns in recent times. The moving pink ball is further expected to ask questions from the batsmen of two teams if we consider the second three-day warm-up between the visitors and Australia A. Australia A were bundled out for 108, with India bowled out for 194 by a second-string attack. The ICC World Test Championship will further add an edge to the contest. Australia and India occupy the top two spots on the points table, but New Zealand are threatening to dislodge the visitors. The hosts' dominance on the points table could be hampered if they slip up in this series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

