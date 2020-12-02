Virat Kohli finished the year 2020 without a century in One-day International cricket, the first such instance since his debut in 2008. Although cricket tours around the world were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic that forced cancellation of tours, including India's home series against South Africa earlier in the year, Kohli batted in nine innings in 2020 and scored 431 runs at 47.88 with five half-centuries. He finished his final ODI innings of the year on 63 in the third ODI against Australia on Wednesday.

Kohli is second on the list of top scorers and most centuries for India in ODIs. His 12,040 runs are behind Sachin Tendulkar's 18,426 runs.

Kohli's 43 hundreds are second to Tendulkar's 49. Overall, the India captain has played 251 ODIs and averages a staggering 59.31 and boasts of a strike rate of 93.24.

In his first year of international cricket in 2008 Kohli scored one fifty but no hundreds but ever since the top-order bat has been one of the most prolific scorers in the 50-over format.

In the last three years before 2020, Kohli scored six, six and five ODI hundreds in 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively. He scored in excess of 1000 runs in each of these three years.

Overall, Kohli has scored more than 1000 runs in a calendar year seven times in ODI cricket, including a return of 1460 runs in 2017.

Kohli also became the fastest to reach 12,000 ODI runs on Wednesday, reaching the milestone in 242 innings. He broke Tendulkar's long-standing record of 300 innings.

Kohli was also the fastest to 10,000 and 11,000 ODI runs.