Australia take on India in the final ODI of the three-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The hosts will complete a clean sweep in the ODI series with a win, having emerged victorious in the previous two games by handsome margins. Australia defeated India by 66 runs and 51 runs respectively, in the first two games held at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This makes it five defeats on the trot in the ODI format for the Indian team, a sequence that goes back to the beginning of the series in New Zealand at the start of the year. The hosts will be missing out on the services of opener David Warner, one of the key performers in the two matches held so far, following an injury sustained during the second ODI. Pat Cummins has been further rested for the remainder of the limited-overs leg. (LIVE SCORECARD)

3rd ODI Live Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Manuka Oval, Canberra