LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI Score Updates: Visitors Look To Avoid Clean Sweep Against Dominant Hosts
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Match Score Updates: Australia will miss star opener David Warner in the final ODI of the series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.
Australia take on India in the final ODI of the three-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The hosts will complete a clean sweep in the ODI series with a win, having emerged victorious in the previous two games by handsome margins. Australia defeated India by 66 runs and 51 runs respectively, in the first two games held at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This makes it five defeats on the trot in the ODI format for the Indian team, a sequence that goes back to the beginning of the series in New Zealand at the start of the year. The hosts will be missing out on the services of opener David Warner, one of the key performers in the two matches held so far, following an injury sustained during the second ODI. Pat Cummins has been further rested for the remainder of the limited-overs leg. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd ODI, India in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2020, Dec 02, 2020
3rd ODI Live Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Manuka Oval, Canberra
- 08:43 (IST)Virat Kohli wins tossTeam India skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bat in the final ODI against Australia.
- 08:40 (IST)Australia triggered a collapse of 9-46, when the two sides last played in CanberraAustralia pulled off a comeback, in their previous game against India in Canberra. They triggered a collapse of 9-46, to register a triumph which seemed improbable at one stage.
The last time India played in Canberra, Australia triggered a stunning collapse of 9-46 to win the game from nowhere!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 1, 2020
The third #AUSvIND ODI at Manuka Oval starts at 2.20pm AEDT tomorrow pic.twitter.com/NiciPRoMMK
- 08:36 (IST)Cameron Green to make his debut for Australia in final ODICameron Green is set to make his debut in the Canberra ODI, after being presented the ODI cap No.230 by Steve Smith.
Big moment in Canberra! Steve Smith presents young gun Cameron Green with ODI cap No.230 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qYuez1Lq8h— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 2, 2020
- 08:32 (IST)Aaron Finch Happy To Be Playing In Front Of Fans AgainAustralia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch has termed playing in front of fans on home soil, as a great feeling. Finch took to Instagram following his team's triumph in the second ODI, by 51 runs. "Great series win, so good to be back on home soil playing in front of fans again," he wrote.
- 08:28 (IST)Australia not worried about Mitchell Starc's form, says Aaron FinchMitchell Starc has been Australia's most expensive bowler in the opening two ODIs against India, conceding a combined 147 runs for just one wicket. However, Australia skipper Aaron Finch has backed Starc to improve as India's tour continues.
- 08:16 (IST)Manuka Oval to host its second game between India and AustraliaThe final ODI of the series, will mark the second game ever played at the Manuka Oval between India and Australia.The two teams have played just one game at the Manuka Oval till now, which was back in 2016. Australia defeated MS Dhoni's side by 25 runs in that game.
- 08:11 (IST)Hello!Welcome to our live coverage of the final ODI of the three-match series between Australia and India, at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The hosts will complete a clean sweep in the series with a win, having emerged victorious in the first two games.Here is the preview of the game.