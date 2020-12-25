Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), took to Twitter on Friday to share a video from his 100th Test that was played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2007. Ganguly, ahead of the second Test between India and Australia, said playing at the MCG in a Boxing Day Test match is a "great moment" for the current players in the Indian team and also mentioned that he has everlasting memories from his 100th Test which was played in Melbourne.

"Start of the boxing day test at MCG tomorrow ..great moment for a lot of players in the current team..everlasting memories for me in my 100 th test here @bcci @CricketAus," Ganguly captioned the video on Twitter.

Start of the boxing day test at MCG tomorrow ..great moment for a lot of players in the current team..everlasting memories for me in my 100 th test here @bcci @CricketAus pic.twitter.com/jA6EmvhQWI — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 25, 2020

India are coming into the second Test after suffering an eight-wicket hammering at the Adelaide Oval in the series opener.

The visitors will be taking the field without their captain Virat Kohli, who flew back to India to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

India, earlier in the day, announced their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in the absence of Kohli and the visitors made four changes to their final XI from the first Test.

Prithvi Shaw was replaced by Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant came in for Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja was included in place of Kohli.

Mohammed Shami, who got injured in the first Test after being hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer, was replaced by Mohammed Siraj.

Both Gill and Siraj are set to make their Test debut in the second Test against Australia.

Australia lead the four-match series, 1-0.