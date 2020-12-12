Shikhar Dhawan is known to be an active social media user, be it Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, the opener keeps his fans entertained. He recently posted a picture on Instagram with teammates Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal. The trio were in Australia, for limited-overs leg of India's tour. The opener, who has been in good form for India during the ODI and T20I series, was at the receiving end of an offensive comment by a troll on his social media post. But then the southpaw took on the unpleasant comment with his usual style, and shut the troll down.

Taking a rather offensive dig on Dhawan, the troll commented, "Tatti shakal....Tatti game play". But Dhawan, known for his aggressive style of batting, smashed the troll for a six with a savage reply.

Dhawan replied, "haanji appke gharwaale bhi yehi keh rahe they aapke baarein".

The troll posted an abusive-laden comment on Shikhar Dhawan's photo.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Dhawan's comeback was taken well by his fans, who hailed his reply! He had originally captioned his photo as, "Aankhein nikaal ke gotiyaan khelta hoon gotiyaan @yuzi_chahal23 @deepak_chahar9".

After an excellent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign, Dhawan has been dominant for India.

He posted scores of 74, 30 and 16 during the 1-2 ODI series defeat to the hosts. He followed it up with scores of 1, 52 and 28 in the 2-1 T20I series win against the Aussies.

India face Australia in an upcoming four-match Test series, which begins from December 17. Dhawan is not part of the Test squad.