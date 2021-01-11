India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of 4th Test against Australia in Brisbane with a dislocated thumb, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Monday. Jadeja had suffered a blow to the thumb while batting in India's first innings in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The BCCI, in a statement, said that Jadeja had gone for scans and results showed that he had dislocated his thumb. Jadeja is set to consult a hand specialist in Sydney and will then travel back to India to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for "further management of his injury".

