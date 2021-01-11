Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs India: Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out Of 4th Test With Dislocated Thumb
Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of 4th Test against Australia with dislocated thumb.
Ravindra Jadeja injured his thumb during the 3rd Test vs Australia.© AFP
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of 4th Test against Australia in Brisbane with a dislocated thumb, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Monday. Jadeja had suffered a blow to the thumb while batting in India's first innings in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The BCCI, in a statement, said that Jadeja had gone for scans and results showed that he had dislocated his thumb. Jadeja is set to consult a hand specialist in Sydney and will then travel back to India to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for "further management of his injury".
More to follow...
Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on India vs Australia Series, check out the India vs Australia Schedule for 2020-21 and Ind vs Aus live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.