Australia and India have played many memorable Tests at the hallowed Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). It was at this venue that India had won the Border-Gavaskar series on their last tour in 2018-19 as the Sydney Test was drawn and India hung on to their 2-1 lead in the series. Returning to the venue in 2021, India have everything on the line in a series that's level 1-1 and the visitors hit by injuries to their premier fast bowlers. However, against an Australian batting line-up that has sold itself short so far, even an inexperienced bowling attack could hold its own. Overall, the teams have played 12 Tests at the SCG with Australia winning five of them and India winning one.

The last two Tests at this venue have been drawn and both teams would look to change that pattern. Here is how India and Australia have fared against one another at the SCG

December 12-18, 1947 - Match drawn

In a low-scoring affair, India made 188 and 61 for 7 against Australia's 107. The highest score from either side in this six-day Test was 44.

January 26-31, 1968 - Australia won by 144 runs

Doug Walters made 94 as Australia scored 317 runs in their first innings and bowled India out for 268. Bob Cowper hit 165 in the second innings to take Australia to 262. Chasing 342, Indians were dismissed for 197.

January 7-12, 1978 - India won by an inning and two runs

Gundappa Viswanath made 79 as India scored 396 for 8 declared in the first innings. The spinners then combined to dismiss to Australia for 131 and 263. Sixteen of the 20 Australian wickets fell to Indian spinners - Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar and Bishan Singh Bedi.

January 2-4, 1981 - Australia won by an inning and four runs

Greg Chappell smashed 204 to take Australia to 406 in the first innings in response to India's 201. The Indians were then dismissed for 201 again as Australia won by an inning and four runs.

January 2-6, 1986 - Match drawn

India declared on a mammoth 600 for 4 after Sunil Gavaskar, Kris Srikkanth and Mohinder Amarnath all hit centuries. Australia were made to follow-on after they managed 396 in the first innings but the hosts held on to a draw, finishing 119 for 6.

January 2-6, 1992 - Match drawn

David Boon's 129 was overshadowed by Ravi Shastri's 206 and Sachin Tendulkar's 148 as India responded with 483 to Australia's 313 in the first innings. Australia finished 173 for 8 in their second.

January 2-4, 2000 - Australia won by an inning and 141 runs

India's disastrous 2000 tour to Australia came to an end with another humiliating defeat. Justin Langer's 223 and Ricky Ponting's 141 took Australia to a massive 553 for 5 declared as India were bundled out for 150 and 261.

January 2-6, 2004 - Match drawn

Sachin Tendulkar shook off an ordinary 2003 with a knock of 241 not out as India piled up their highest score in Australia of 705 for 7 declared. Australia replied with 474 and India declared their second on 211 for 2. Australia riposted with 357 for 6 in this run fest at Sydney.

January 2-6, 2008 - Australia won by 122 runs

In a game marred by poor umpiring and player spats, Andrew Symonds, VVS Laxman, Sachin Tendulkar, Matthew Hayden and Michael Hussey all got hundreds as Australia made 463 and 401 for 7 declared to win by 122 runs against India's 532 and 210.

January 3-6, 2012 - Australia won by an inning and 68 runs

Michael Clarke smashed his career-best 329 as Australia added to India's misery on the 2011-12 tour by piling 659 for 4 declared in the first innings. India could only manage 191 in the first and fought valiantly to put 400 in the second - but in vain.

January 6-10, 2015 - Match drawn

In Virat Kohli's first game as full-time India Test captain, David Warner, Steve Smith, Kohli and KL Rahul all got hundreds as another run fest saw Australia declare twice on 572 for 7 and 251 for 6 even as India made 475 and 252 for 7.

Promoted

January 3-7, 2019 - Match drawn

Cheteshwar Pujara hammered 193 and Rishabh Pant got 159 as India declared on 622 for 7 in the first innings. Australia were bowled out for 300 and were 6 for 0 following on when rain played spoilsport and washed out the Test.