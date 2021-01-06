After levelling the four-match series in the second Test match, India face Australia in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. The much-anticipated fixture begins from January 7, and both sides will be aiming for a win. The hosts won the first match in Adelaide, which was also a pink-ball affair. Meanwhile, the visitors staged a turnaround and won the second Test match, which took place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Aussies won the first match by eight wickets, courtesy of a dismal batting display by India. Meanwhile, the visitors led by stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane won the second fixture by eight wickets, with the skipper also scoring a gutsy century. India will be high on confidence as Rohit Sharma is available for selection after missing out the first two Tests.

When will the Australia vs India 3rd Test start?

The Australia vs India 3rd Test match begins on January 7, Thursday.

Where will the Australia vs India 3rd Test be played?

The Australia vs India 3rd Test match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

What time will the Australia vs India 3rd Test begin?

The Australia vs India 3rd Test match will begin at 5:00 am IST (Toss 4:30 am IST)

Where to watch live streaming of Australia vs India 3rd Test?

The live streaming of Australia vs India 3rd Test match will be available on SonyLiv.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs India 3rd Test?

Promoted

The Australia vs India 3rd Test will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)