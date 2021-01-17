After bowling out Australia for 369 runs in the first innings, India reached 62/2 at stumps on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Cheteshwar Puajara and Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane were unbeaten on eight and two respectively, with visitors trailing Australia's first innings score by 307 runs on a rain-curtailed day. Opener Rohit Sharma toiled hard at the start of the innings but threw away his wicket after scoring 44 with a lofted shot off Nathan Lyon's bowling. Earlier, Pat Cummins dismissed Shubman Gill for seven runs in his first over to give Australia an early breakthrough. Earlier in the day, Indian bowlers got rid of Australia's tail, restricting them to 369 runs in the first innings. Debutant T Natarajan and Washington Sundar picked up three wickets apiece, while Shardul Thakur also returned with three wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)

4th Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From The Gabba, Brisbane