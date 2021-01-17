IND vs AUS, 4thTest, Day 3 Live Score: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane Key For India
India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: After bowling out Australia for 369 runs in the first innings, India reached 62/2 at stumps on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.
After bowling out Australia for 369 runs in the first innings, India reached 62/2 at stumps on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Cheteshwar Puajara and Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane were unbeaten on eight and two respectively, with visitors trailing Australia's first innings score by 307 runs on a rain-curtailed day. Opener Rohit Sharma toiled hard at the start of the innings but threw away his wicket after scoring 44 with a lofted shot off Nathan Lyon's bowling. Earlier, Pat Cummins dismissed Shubman Gill for seven runs in his first over to give Australia an early breakthrough. Earlier in the day, Indian bowlers got rid of Australia's tail, restricting them to 369 runs in the first innings. Debutant T Natarajan and Washington Sundar picked up three wickets apiece, while Shardul Thakur also returned with three wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)
4th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Jan 15, 2021
4th Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From The Gabba, Brisbane
- 05:36 (IST)FOUR!Starc bowls a short delivery. Pujara square cuts it down to wide third man for four runs!
- 05:34 (IST)Four byesA short delivery by Cummins, outside off. It keeps going high, and even Paine can't reach it. Four byes.
- 05:29 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery, outside off by Starc. Round the wicket. Pujara goes on the back-foot and square drives it to the deep point fence for a four!
- 05:19 (IST)FOUR!Starc overpitches this delivery. Rahane thick edges it, and it goes wide of gully for a four!
- 05:05 (IST)Two runsCummins bowls a fuller delivery. Rahane goes forward and guides it through offside for two runs.
- 05:02 (IST)No runCummins sends a delivery on off stump. Rahane defends it to the on side.
- 05:01 (IST)The action resumes!Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara will resume the batting for India. Pat Cummins to bowl for Australia with three slips in place.
- 05:00 (IST)Good morning and welcome everyone!Good morning and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test match between Australia and India, at The Gabba in Brisbane. The visitors reached 62/2 at Stumps on Day 2 and the match was abandoned after the Tea break due to rain. Can the visitors build some momentum and strike back against the Aussie bowling department? Stay tuned for some cracking cricket!