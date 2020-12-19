India will resume Day 3 with a score of 9/1 in their second innings, holding a lead of 62 runs against Australia in the opening Test in Adelaide. Mayank Agarwal and Jasprit Bumrah are the batsmen at the crease for the visitors. Opener Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for four runs off as many deliveries, by Pat Cummins On Day 2. The second day also witnessed Australia being bowled out for 191 in the first innings. Skipper Tim Paine was the highest run-scorer for the hosts, remaining unbeaten on 73 runs off 99 deliveries in an innings comprising of 10 boundaries. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for India, accounting for four wickets. India scored 244 runs in the first innings after winning the toss and opting to bat. (LIVE SCORECARD)

1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Adelaide Oval