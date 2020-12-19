IND vs AUS, 1st Test Live Score, Day 3: India's Batting Stars Look To Extend Advantage In Adelaide
India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: India will resume their second innings on Day 3 of the opening Test against Australia in Adelaide, at a score of 9/1.
India will resume Day 3 with a score of 9/1 in their second innings, holding a lead of 62 runs against Australia in the opening Test in Adelaide. Mayank Agarwal and Jasprit Bumrah are the batsmen at the crease for the visitors. Opener Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for four runs off as many deliveries, by Pat Cummins On Day 2. The second day also witnessed Australia being bowled out for 191 in the first innings. Skipper Tim Paine was the highest run-scorer for the hosts, remaining unbeaten on 73 runs off 99 deliveries in an innings comprising of 10 boundaries. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for India, accounting for four wickets. India scored 244 runs in the first innings after winning the toss and opting to bat. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Dec 17, 2020
- 08:33 (IST)Nathan Lyon holds the key for Australia on Day 3Nathan Lyon has picked four or more wickets in Australia's second bowling innings in each of the last four Test matches. Will he help the hosts bowl out India early?
- 08:21 (IST)Ricky Ponting picks out Tim Paine's fighting knock as major positive with the bat for AustraliaLegendary Australian cricketer has picked Tim Paine's fighting unbeaten knock of 73* on Day 2, as a major positive with the bat for Australia. The rest of the batsmen failed to make much of an impact, after being dismissed early.
- 08:19 (IST)Day 3 is expected to determine the flow of the Adelaide TestIt will be interesting to see which team takes the lead on Day 3, with the Adelaide Test expected to be determined massively by proceedings from the day's play.
- 08:15 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the opening Test between Australia and India in Adelaide.