Australia vs India: ICC's Twist To "Spiderman" Lyrics After Rishabh Pant's Gabba Heroics
India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant singing the Hindi version of the "Spiderman" theme song became an instant hit and the ICC decided to pay tribute.
Rishabh Pant was heard singing Hindi version of "Spiderman" in 4th Test
He later went to play a match-winning knock at the Gabba on Day 5
ICC paid tribute to him with a twist to the "Spiderman" theme song lyrics
Rishabh Pant has been making headlines since Tuesday after his brilliant unbeaten knock of 89 saw India through to a historic win against Australia at the Gabba, sealing the Test series 2-1. However, it's not just his ability with the bat or his wicketkeeping skills that Pant is known for. A day before he took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners, he was in the news after being caught singing the lyrics to the Hindi version of the "Spiderman" theme song.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday decided to pay tribute to Pant for his heroics by twisting the lyrics to the theme song of the webbed wonder to the wicketkeeper-batsman's tune.
Spider-Pant, Spider-Pant— ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2021
Does whatever a spider can
Hits a six, takes a catch
Guiding India to the match
Look out!
Here comes the Spider-Pant@RishabhPant17 | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3MbmEozLQ2
On Day 4 of the fourth Test, Tim Paine had just come in to bat when Pant started singing the Hindi lyrics to the "Spiderman" theme song, drawing plenty of laughs on social media.
But the next day, he put all silliness aside to play a watchful innings that saw India chase 328 to win the match.
Pant was named player of the match for his performance, and was praised by head coach Ravi Shastri.
Pant's performances in the series -- which included a whirlwind 97 in the third Test in Sydney -- saw him move up to a career-best 13th in the ICC rankings for batsmen in Tests. He is now the highest-ranked wicketkeeper in the longest format of the game.