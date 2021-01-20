Rishabh Pant has been making headlines since Tuesday after his brilliant unbeaten knock of 89 saw India through to a historic win against Australia at the Gabba, sealing the Test series 2-1. However, it's not just his ability with the bat or his wicketkeeping skills that Pant is known for. A day before he took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners, he was in the news after being caught singing the lyrics to the Hindi version of the "Spiderman" theme song.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday decided to pay tribute to Pant for his heroics by twisting the lyrics to the theme song of the webbed wonder to the wicketkeeper-batsman's tune.

Spider-Pant, Spider-Pant

Does whatever a spider can

Hits a six, takes a catch

Guiding India to the match

Look out!

On Day 4 of the fourth Test, Tim Paine had just come in to bat when Pant started singing the Hindi lyrics to the "Spiderman" theme song, drawing plenty of laughs on social media.

But the next day, he put all silliness aside to play a watchful innings that saw India chase 328 to win the match.

Pant was named player of the match for his performance, and was praised by head coach Ravi Shastri.

Pant's performances in the series -- which included a whirlwind 97 in the third Test in Sydney -- saw him move up to a career-best 13th in the ICC rankings for batsmen in Tests. He is now the highest-ranked wicketkeeper in the longest format of the game.