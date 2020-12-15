Young Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will make his debut in the first Test against India if declared fit after a mild concussion, coach Justin Langer said Tuesday. Green, who hit an unbeaten 125 against India A, took a fierce blow to the head when bowling last week after a powerful drive down the wicket by Jasprit Bumrah. But the 21-year-old has joined the squad in Adelaide ahead of the opening day Thursday and will be in the side if given the all-clear by doctors. "If he's passed fit he'll definitely play," Langer said on a Zoom call.

"We're just going through the concussion protocols. We all saw, it was a very unusual incident that happened with him."

The lanky Green, described by Greg Chappell as the best he has seen since Ricky Ponting, burst onto the scene this season, with his form making him hard to overlook.

"He's a terrific young bloke, he's obviously an excellent talent, he's earned the right for selection through his performances through Sheffield Shield cricket," said Langer.

"If he's fit and available then he'll make his Test debut, which is very, very exciting for Australian cricket, for him and his family."

With regular opener David Warner out injured and his replacement Will Pucovski also recovering from a concussion, Matthew Wade looks set to be pushed up the order to open the innings and make way for Green.

Wade would potentially partner either out-of-form Joe Burns or Marcus Harris, who was recalled to the side after Pucovski was ruled out last week.

Incumbent Burns is on a horror run, scoring just 62 runs from nine first-class knocks this summer, putting his place under serious threat.

Pundits suggested Marnus Labuschagne could replace him, but Langer ruled out moving the number three Tuesday, while suggesting Wade had the attributes to open the batting.

"He could. He could handle anywhere. He's tough, mentally tough, physically tough, got good footwork, he's got the game for it," Langer said of Wade.

He added: "I've maintained I've been privately and publicly backing Joey (Burns) the whole time.

"He's a very good player. You don't lose your talent overnight... he also understands though that runs are the greatest currency of value to any player."