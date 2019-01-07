 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Posts Inspirational Message For Team After Test Series Win In Australia

Updated: 07 January 2019 12:31 IST

Virat Kohli termed the series win as a stepping stone for greater things to come.

Virat Kohli's team scripted an epic chapter in Indian cricket history. © Twitter

Virat Kohli scripted history on Monday as he became the first Indian and Asian skipper to win a Test series in Australia. India ended their 71-year-long wait by winning their maiden Test series by a margin of 2-1 as the fourth and final Test ended in a draw in Sydney. An ecstatic Virat Kohli, took to Twitter to post an inspirational message for his team for scripting an epic chapter in Indian cricket history. "So proud to be a part of this team, great feeling! ?? This is not just a team this is a family. ?? Onwards and upwards from here on. ???????????? @BCCI," Virat Kohli tweeted.

At the post-match presentation, Kohli termed the series win as a stepping stone for greater things to come. 

"Definitely, this is just the stepping stone for us. The average age in the team is quite low. The most important thing for us has been belief. Our intent has always been good, and that is to take Indian cricket forward. We had that in SA and in England, and when you're working in the right direction then God knows you're honest.

"We want to do the best for Indian cricket, and this is outstanding, but it's just a stepping stone. The skipper had words of encouragement for the Australian team which has struggled throughout the series," the proud skipper added.

Kohli heaped praise on Man of the Series Cheteshwar Pujara and the joint-highest wicket-taker Jasprit Bumrah (21). The-30-year-old also lauded the efforts of Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant. 

"Want to give a special mention to Pujara. He's one guy always willing to accept things. He's the nicest man around. Special mention to Mayank Agarwal too. To come in on Boxing Day and play like that against a high quality attack. Someone like Rishabh as well, coming into his own and dominating attacks," he said.

India reinforced their status as the world's number one team and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a historic 2-1 series win.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 4th Test
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli heaped praise on Cheteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah
  • Virat Kohli also lauded the efforts of Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant
  • India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a historic 2-1 series win
