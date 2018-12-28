 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Lauds Jasprit Bumrah's Five-Wicket Haul With Incredible Gesture

Updated: 28 December 2018 15:05 IST

Jasprit Bumrah returned career-best figures of 6 for 33 vs Australia in the Melbourne Test.

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Lauds Jasprit Bumrah
Virat Kohli doffed his hat to the bowler for his display of fierce precision. © Twitter: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah recorded his career-best bowling figures of 6/33 off 15.5 overs to help India bowl out Australia for 151 and take a mammoth innings lead of 292 runs on day three of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. While the world heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah for his record-breaking feat, captain Virat Kohli was not far behind. In an incredible gesture, Kohli doffed his hat to the bowler for his display of fierce precision.

Bumrah bettered the figures of 5/54 he claimed against South Africa in Johannesburg as he waded into the Australian batting line-up and produced the best figures for an Indian fast bowler Down Under since 1985.

Bumrah, who is yet to play a home Test, claimed his third five-wicket haul in nine overseas Tests, reaping 45 wickets at 21.24.

Bumrah, since his debut in South Africa in January, has claimed 45 wickets, the most by an Indian bowler in away Tests in a year.

Bumrah is also the first Asian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in each of Australia, England and South Africa in the same calendar year.

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke, the commentator of the official broadcasters of the series, was also impressed with Bumrah's smartness and hailed him as a genius.

Clarke went onto add that Bumrah will be world top-ranked bowler in all formats of the game in the next few months.

Bumrah, who is world number one in One-day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), is currently 28th in Test bowlers' ranking.

