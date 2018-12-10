 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Virat Kohli Achieves Rare Feat As Captain Of Indian Cricket Team

Updated: 10 December 2018 20:03 IST

Virat Kohli is now the first captain in Asia to win Tests in Australia, England and South Africa.

Virat Kohli Achieves Rare Feat As Captain Of Indian Cricket Team
Virat Kohli has several records as a batsman. © AFP

Virat Kohli has several records as a batsman but on Monday he achieved a rare feat as the Indian cricket team skipper. The 30-year-old Virat Kohli, who represented his nation for the 75th time, became the first Indian skipper to win Tests in Australia, England and South Africa. It also made him the first captain in Asia to win Tests in these three nations. Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had helped the national team clinch the No.1 Test ranking in December 2009, had won Tests in England and South Africa.

Indian batting great Rahul Dravid had also led the nation to Test victories in England and South Africa, but had failed to win in Australia.

India's 31-run victory over Australia in the first Test on Monday, under the leadership of Kohli, was also the first for the tourists in 10 years. The last time India defeated Australia at home was back in 2008 in Perth. This is also the visitors' first victory in Adelaide since 2003.

Meanwhile, Kohli did not fare too well in the Adelaide Test, notching up the scores of three and 34 in the first and second innings, respectively. Kohli has 6,368 runs in the longest format of the game with an average over 53.

Australia will host India in the second Test at the WACA Ground in Perth from December 14. The final two Tests will be played in Melbourne and Sydney.

India will next play a three-match One-day International (ODI) series that will conclude at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on January 18.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli has several records as a batsman
  • Kohli represented his nation for the 75th time
  • Dravid had also led the nation to Test victories in England, South Africa
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Reveals Why Ishant Sharma Was "Pissed Off" After India
Virat Kohli Reveals Why Ishant Sharma Was "Pissed Off" After India's Historic Win In Adelaide
"To Hell With The Nets, Boys Need Rest": Ravi Shastri After India
"To Hell With The Nets, Boys Need Rest": Ravi Shastri After India's Win vs Australia In Adelaide
Cricket Fraternity Hails India After Adelaide Win Against Australia
Cricket Fraternity Hails India After Adelaide Win Against Australia
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Says India Were The Better Team, Deserved To Win
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Says India Were The Better Team, Deserved To Win
India vs Australia Highlights, 1st Test Day 5: India Beat Australia By 31 Runs, Take 1-0 Series Lead
India vs Australia Highlights, 1st Test Day 5: India Beat Australia By 31 Runs, Take 1-0 Series Lead
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 07 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.