India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon And Peter Siddle Put Smiles On Disabled Kids' Faces With A Game Of Cricket

Before facing India in the upcoming Test series, off-spinner Nathan Lyon and fast bowler Peter Siddle decided to take out time for visually impaired kids and play a game of cricket on the occasion of International Day for People with Disability. A photograph of the two Australian cricketers was posted by Cricket Australia on Twitter. In the tweet, CA wrote, "Today is International Day for People with a Disability. Cricket Australia recognised the day with a game of cricket with kids who are blind or have low vision from Woolworths Cricket Blast and special guests @NathLyon421 and @petersiddle403 #ASportForAll".

Siddle also took to Twitter to say, "Awesome morning out with @NathLyon421 having a crack at Blind Cricket with some incredible blind and vision impaired Cricket Blast kids, amazing experience!"

The India vs Australia Test series is now knocking on the door. With all eyes fixed on Virat Kohli and fans are hoping for an Indian series win, primarily due to the absence of banned Australian duo Steve Smith and David Warner. The Indian team, which is already busy prepping for the high-voltage Test series in Australia, will play three One-day Internationals against Australia in January.

For India, the biggest boost ahead of the series will be most of their batsmen getting among the runs during the practice match.

India's last tour to Australia which came in 2014 saw the tourists losing the four-match series 0-2. India had lost their first two encounters but they returned to salvage a draw in the final two clashes.