Scott Boland has been in top form in the Ashes for Australia. After Mitchell Starc (27 wickets), Boland (18 wickets) has been the Aussies' best performer with the ball. In the 17 Tests that Boland has played, the 36-year-old has left his mark. Despite being part of a line-up that includes Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins, Boland has often gained attention with his solid performances. Recently, in an interaction with Grasscricket, Boland was asked about the toughest batter he has ever faced. The Australian picked an Indian batter, but it was neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma.

"Rishabh Pant from India," Boland said. "He's someone who's very unpredictable. Sometimes he slogs you for six, and then you bowl the same ball, and he blocks it. So, he is very hard to bowl to."

In the first Ashes Test, Scott Boland achieved a huge milestone as he became the fastest to pick 50 Test wickets in Australia in terms of balls. The right-arm pacer achieved this feat during the opening Ashes Test against England in Perth. The veteran took 1,639 balls to reach the milestone of 50 wickets in Australia in the longest format.

Overall, the Australian seamer has scalped 66 wickets in 15 Tests at an astounding average of 16.94, with best figures of 6/7. The veteran has two five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket haul.

In Australia, Boland has picked up 53 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 13.47, with best figures of 6/7. Both his five-wicket hauls and his match ten-wicket haul came in Australia.

The 36-year-old Boland also became the fourth-fastest to reach the milestone in terms of balls.

The elite list includes former speedster Vernon Philander, who is the fastest to pick 50 Test wickets in terms of balls. Philander took 1,383 deliveries to reach the feat.

Kagiso Rabada is ranked second on the list. The right-arm pacer from South Africa took 1,548 deliveries to reach this milestone.

Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen achieved the 50-wicket milestone in 1,633 balls.

Waqar Younis is fifth on the list. Younis reached the 50-wicket feat in 1,668 balls. Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah reached the milestone in 1,746 balls, placing him in sixth position