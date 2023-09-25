India produced a complete performance against Australia in the 2nd ODI on Sunday, with the likes of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer scoring a century. As the Indian team reached a mamoth total of 399 runs in 50 overs, Australia were bowled out for 217. Among the Indian bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin arguably impressed the most, picking 3 wickets, including those of David Warner, Josh Inglis and Marnus Labuschagne. Seeing Aswhin bamboozle Australians on a flat track in Indore, fellow Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted a 'legendary' tweet for his teammate.

Chahal, who remains one of India's most successful bowlers in white-ball cricket, isn't a part of the team for the Australia series, having been snubbed for the ODI World Cup too. However, Ashwin remains a contender for the World Cup squad too, primarily because of the recent injury to Axar Patel.

Despite being sidelined by the selectors, Chahal remains a well-wisher of Ashwin.

"Ravichandran Ashwin name is enough @ashwinravi99 #Legend," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

As for the match, India captain KL Rahul was quite pleased with the effort put in by his side.

"When I saw the wicket in the morning, I didn't think it would spin so much. Putting 400 on the board gives you confidence. It's not really our decision to make. Our jobs are clear. Everyone who gets picked in the XI, needs to focus on their job. Everyone has gone through this, you need to keep getting better and wait for the opportunities.

"We have dropped a few catches, but fielding under lights, it's challenging physically. The coaches are doing their best to keep the guys fit. Sometimes these errors happen. The commitment is always there, we'll learn from it, brush it off and get better in the next game.

"Nothing is discussed, but guys coming back will want to make it count. With the World Cup only a couple of weeks away, guys will want to get into it. They need to get used to the challenges, they will be keen to get back onto the field," he said.

With wins in the first two ODIs, India have already sealed the fate of the series. In the final match, the Indian team would see the return of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and a few others.