India began their journey to 2024 World Cup with a massive win over Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series on Thursday. Asked to bat first, Australia posted a massive total of 208/3 in 50 overs with Josh Inglis smashing his maiden international century. Later, India chased down the target on the last ball and two wickets in hand. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan played knocks of 80 and 58 runs respectively. Despite being on the losing side, Inglis became the main highlight of the match for his powerful hitting.

Out of his 11 boundaries and eight sixes, one shot grabbed the most limelight as it resembled the trademark shot of Suryakumar.

In the 16th over of Arshdeep Singh, Inglis got a widish delivery and he played a reverse scoop, which went over the head of wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan and raced across the boundary line for a four. Seeing this, Suryakumar could not help but acknowledge Inglis for his powerful hitting.

Talking about the match, this was India's highest successful chase in T20 Internationals. The skipper was in belligerent mood making a mockery of a 209-run chase with 80 off just 42 balls but Rinku Singh's 22 not off 14 balls saved India from the blushes.

India needed 14 off 12 balls after Surya departed but Axar Patel bungled big time and the likes of Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh also were run-out in a jiffy.

With a single needed off the final delivery, Sean Abbott was deposited into the stands by Rinku but to everyone's delight, it turned out to be a big no-ball and hence the maximum wasn't counted. India thus won with a ball to spare.

However, what stood out was Rinku's fearlessness and the sense of occasion and execution under pressure.

