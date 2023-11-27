Team India thrashed Australia by 44 runs in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram. The main architects of India's victory were opening batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj, who scored 53 and 58 runs respectively and propelled India to a whopping total of 235/4. Later, the hosts restricted Australia at 191/9 with Ravi Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna taking three wickets each. It was a memorable match for Jaiswal, who brought up his half-century in just 24 balls.

After the match, Jaiswal spoke about the tragic mix-up which handed Gaikwad his diamond duck in the first T20I on Thursday. In the first match, Jaiswal and Gaikwad were caught in a mix-up while trying to take a double. Resulting which, Gaikwad had to depart without even playing a ball.

Jaiswal revealed that he admitted his mistake and went on to apologize to Gaikwad. He also praised his co-opener for being "humble" and "caring".

"It was my mistake in the last game and said sorry to Ruturaj. Accepted was my mistake. Rutu bhai is so humble and very caring," said Jaiswal in a post-match presentation.

About this win, he said, "It was really special for me. I was trying to play all my shots. Was trying to be fearless. I was sure of my decisions. I have been told by Surya bhai and VVS sir to go and play freely. I have been asked to express myself. For me, what I think I can develop and not think about anything else."

Talking about the match, opener Jaiswal led the charge of India's young brigade with a sparkling 53 off 25 balls, guiding India to a massive 235 for four in the company of Ishan (52 off 32 balls) and Gaikwad (58 off 43 balls).

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/32) then muffled the Australian top-order with two quick blows, and the visitors were eventually limited to 191 for nine despite aggressive knocks by Tim David (37 off 22 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (45 off 25 balls).

Pacer Prasidh Krishna grabbed three wickets to accentuate Australia's fall as they lost five wickets for 16 runs.

Both the teams will now meet again on Tuesday for the third T20I match of the five-match series in Guwahati.

(With PTI Inputs)