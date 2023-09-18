The Indian cricket team registered a comprehensive 10-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final on Sunday. After Sri Lanka opted to bat, Mohammed Siraj ran through their battng order, picking six wickets for just 21 runs in seven overs. Sri Lanka were skittled out for a paltry total of 50 runs, which India chased down in 6.1 overs. Sunday's win is a good confidence booster ahead of next month's World Cup on home soil. However, before their opening game of the tournament on October 8 against Australia, India face the Pat Cummins-led side in a three-match series, starting September 22.

However, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram feels the Australia series is "unnecessary" as it might add to the fatigue for Indian players.

"There are different venues and traveling in India... it takes a day (between every match). You need to preserve energy before the World Cup. I don't know why they are playing three ODIs. It is probably done a long time ago, but it was a bit unnecessary. You don't want to be tired before a mega-tournament where you are favourites at home. If you want some more players in the squad, you can play those in the three ODIs against Australia," Akram said on Star Sports.

Over the last 12 months, several Indian players have picked up injuries. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul recently returned to action after overcoming lengthy set backs.

Akram, however, wants the Indian team to make the most of the opportunity by resting key players.

"Out of the three games (against Australia), Bumrah should play at least two as he is coming out of injury. His rhythm is looking good, he's looking incredible but his muscles can get stronger. Suryakumar Yadav is struggling in ODIs recently, he can play all those five games (Australia series and two warm-ups). Sometimes, Virat can rest as well because it is a long World Cup. They have to play 9 games," he added.