India and Australia will face off in the fifth match of the five-match T20I series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, on Sunday, December 3. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST. In the concluding T20I, Team India will endeavour to prolong their victorious streak, seeking a triumphant conclusion before the South Africa T20I series commences on December 10. Despite the record of not beating Australia at this venue in the shortest format, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will be determined to alter that bit of history in the upcoming fixture.

On the other hand, Australia faced a comprehensive defeat in the fourth T20I. However, the relatively inexperienced Australian side will look to make a statement on Sunday and depart the Indian shores on a positive note.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium T20I records

Win/loss record

India have contested in six matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. They have won two matches and lost three while one game concluded with no result.

Advertisement

On the contrary, Australia have played two matches at the stadium, winning both the games.

Average score

India averages 138 runs when playing a T20 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Meanwhile, the average score of Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is 175 runs.

Highest score

Advertisement

India's highest score has been 202/6 in 20 overs, made against England in 2017. India beat England by 75 runs in that match.

Whereas, the highest total for Australia at the same ground came against India in 2019, when they put together 194/3 in 19.4 overs. Australia beat India by 7 wickets.

India vs Australia T20 record at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Head-to-head: India and Australia have competed against each other on one occasion at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Australia enjoyed the upper hand in the solitary game.

Highest score:The highest score for an India vs Australia match at this stadium is 194/3 made by Australia in 2019.

India vs Australia, 5thT20I Prediction

Australia emerged victorious in the solitary match against India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, considering the recent form, India will be the favourites in the upcoming fixture.