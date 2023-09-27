India will be facing Australia in the third ODI match against Australia on Wednesday in Rajkot. The hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will now play for a clean sweep. In the third ODI, Rohit Sharma will return as the skipper while the likes of Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav will also be back. On the other hand, Rohit also informed on Tuesday that certain players will be missing out from the third match as some of them have caught viral fever while few of them are travelling back home.

It will be an interesting encounter as Team India will be having a choice of only 13 players to form their Playing XI.

Here's what we think could be India's Predicted XI for the 3rd ODI against Australia:

Rohit Sharma:After missing out on the first two matches, the India skipper will be back to lead the Men in Blue in the final clash. Rohit, who smashed three half-centuries in the recently concluded Asia Cup, will now look to deliver a strong performance in the third ODI.

Ishan Kishan:The young wicketkeeper-batter is looking in sublime form. After a mediocre outing in the first match, Ishan redeemed himself in the second one with his quick knock of 31 off 18 balls. He will be eyeing a fiery show in the final match.

Virat Kohli:The star India batter stunned everyone with his 122*-run knock against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. However, he could not repeat his heroics and got dismissed for single digit scores in the next few matches. He will look to put up a good show with the bat now.

Shreyas Iyer:The 28-year-old batter impressed everyone with his fiery century against Australia in the 2nd ODI. He also bagged the Player of the Match award for his performance. The inclusion of Iyer is important as he strengthens India's middle-order.

KL Rahul:In the absence of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul led Team India to victory in the first two games. The wicketkeeper-batter played a key role in the team's win as he smashed half-centuries in both the matches.

Suryakumar Yadav:The fiery T20I batter, who was struggling to get runs in the 50-over format, played a massive knock of 72* in 37 balls. Suryakumar's form in a good news for Team India, especially ahead of the World Cup.

Ravindra Jadeja:The all-rounder look in great touch with the ball in the second ODI as he took three wickets. However, Jadeja need to fire with the bat as well.

Ravichandran Ashwin:The spine maestro also impressed everyone with his three-wicket haul against Australia in the second ODI. He will now look to deliver a similar performance in the final match.

Kuldeep Yadav:The wrist spinner emerged as a star for India as he played a crucial role in the team's triumph at the Asia Cup. He also won the Player of the Series award for his heroic spells. Kuldeep missed out on the first two matches but will now be back in action.

Jasprit Bumrah:The star pacer missed out on the second match due to personal reasons. However, he will return to action in the third match and will look to deliver a strong performance.

Mohammed Siraj:The right-arm pacer broke several records during the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka. He registered the second-best bowling figures in the history of the tournament with his six-wicket haul. He will now aim to dominate Australian batters with his fiery spells.