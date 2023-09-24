After clinching victory in the first ODI, Team India will face Australia in the second ODI match on Sunday in Indore. The KL Rahul-led team registered a thumping five-wicket win over the visitors in the first on Friday, where Mohammed Shami registered a five-wicket haul. Later, Team India chased down the target of 277 with two balls to spare. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill played a knock of 71 and 74 runs, respectively. Shreyas Iyer will be desperate for some runs after missing out on a flat track while the skillful R Ashwin will be searching for wickets.

The game on Friday had enough positives for India, mainly the performance of Mohammad Shami and Suryakumar Yadav, but few questions still need to be answered ahead of the World Cup, beginning October 5.

India's designated number 4 Iyer, whose fitness came under the scanner in the Asia Cup even though he was coming back from a long injury-lay off, has not been able to get time in the middle due to different reasons.

The right-hander will be hoping for a bagful of runs in the coming two games which would make him and his team feel much better going into the global event.

Ashwin, on the other hand, came up with a tidy bowling effort in his comeback game but was not able to put the Australian batters in much discomfort on a flat track. He was not able to generate much turn and his flatter deliveries were easily negotiated by the opposition.

The champion spinner could still make a last minute entry into India's World Cup if Axar Patel doesn't get fit in time but the team management expects more from the 37-year-old than what he managed on Friday.

It also remains to be seen if another off-spinner Washington Sundar gets a game. If that happens on Sunday, Ashwin might have to warm the bench.

Rain in Indore has brought the temperature down which will be welcomed by the players from either side after experiencing unusual heat and humidity in Mohali.

India's Predicted XI for the 2nd ODI:Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer/Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

(With PTI inputs)