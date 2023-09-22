After successfully clinching the Asia Cup 2023 title with a dominating win over Sri Lanka, Team India is all set to face Australia in the three-match ODI series. The first ODI match will be played on Friday at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. For the first two matches, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and Hardik Pandya have been rested. In the absence of skipper Rohit, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will be donning the captain's hat. Shreyas Iyer's dodgy match-fitness will be put to ultimate test while Suryakumar Yadav will be desperate to alter a dismal ODI record.

Here is what we think could be India's playing XI for the 1st ODI match against Australia -

Shubman Gill:The young opener battled through a brief rough phase and roared back to form in the Asia Cup 2023. Gill played a total of six matches and emerged as the highest run-scorer with 302 runs to his name. He also registered two half-centuries and will now aim to carry on his fiery form in the ODIs against Australia.

Ishan Kishan:The wicketkeeper-batter impressed everyone with his brilliant knock of 82 runs against Pakistan in the group stage match of Asia Cup. Known for his aggressive batting performances, Kishan will be a strength for India, especially in the absence of Rohit.

KL Rahul (c):KL Rahul will be leading Team India for the first two ODIs as skipper Rohit has been benched. The 31-year-old batter stunned everyone with his fiery knock of 111* against Pakistan in the Super Four stage. He also donned the wicketkeeper's gloves and did a good job behind the stumps.

Shreyas Iyer:Iyer had been really unfortunate for the past few months as he encountered many injuries on his way. After recovering from his injury, he once again picked up a back spasm during the Asia Cup. However, he is now fully-fit and aim to deliver a strong performance.

Suryakumar Yadav:The aggressive T20I batter has consistently failed to leave a mark in the ODI format. In today's day and age, 27 ODIs are a lot and less than 25 average is neither a true reflection of his talent nor his capabilities. Surya won't be a starter in playing XI during the World Cup but for his own good, he would want the team management to be assured that they didn't make a wrong choice.

Tilak Varma:The young Mumbai Indians star rose to fame with his heroics against West Indies in the T20I series. Later, he made his debut in the ODI format against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. The inclusion of Tilak will definitely boost the confidence of India's batting order.

Washington Sundar/Ravichandran Ashwin:The injury of all-rounder Axar Patel not only opened the gates for Washington Sundar but also enabled seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, to make a comeback in the 50-over format. It will be a tough choice in front of the management to choose between the two players.

Ravindra Jadeja:The star all-rounder was impressive in the Asia Cup, taking a total of 6 wickets. However, batting has been an area of concern for him. Jadeja has looked off-colour with the bat.

Shardul Thakur:The all-rounder failed to perform with the bat in the Asia Cup but he had been right on the money with the ball in hand. He took a total of five wickets and provided India with some crucial breakthroughs.

Jasprit Bumrah:The star pacer troubled the opposition batters with his ultimate pace and swing. The fact that his performance is not dependent on the surface makes Bumrah one of the best bowlers in the world.

Mohammed Siraj:The right-arm pacer broke several records during the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka. He registered the second-best bowling figures in the history of the tournament with his six-wicket haul. He will now aim to dominate Australian batters with his fiery spells.