Mohammed Siraj was the top performer for India in the Asia Cup 2023 final as he produced a devastating spell of fast bowling to leave Sri Lanka in tatters during the summit clash. The pacer ended up taking six wickets as Sri Lanka were all-out for 50 and India ended up winning the game by 10 wickets. The next assignment for the Indian cricket team is the three-match ODI series against Australia and Siraj will once be a key component in the Indian pace attack. Australia skipper Pat Cummins was asked if he has any special plans for Siraj but he quickly shut the discussions down by just saying 'no'.

Cummins hopes to play all three ODIs against India after completely recovering from his left wrist injury, but said new ball partner Mitchell Starc will miss Friday's series opener.

The Australia skipper also hoped that Marnus Labuschagne will continue his good form in the series against India and stake his claim in the final 15 for the ODI World Cup.

"We have plenty of people at different stages. I am feeling pretty good. My wrist is all healed now. I am 100 per cent (fit). I will run around tomorrow and hope to play all three games," Cummins, who had a left wrist fracture, said during the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"In terms of long list, (Mitchell) Starcy isn't available. We will give plenty of game time to everyone but also keep an eye on the World Cup," he added.

Steve Smith, who had a good hit on Wednesday evening, has also recovered from the wrist niggle.

"He (Smith) is all good and he will play tomorrow. He has got a few good hits and he looks hundred percent," the skipper informed.

