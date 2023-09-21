India will have some of the key points to focus at during the three-match ODI series against Australia, which also serves as the final dress rehearsal for the Cricket World Cup 2023 that begins October 5. With the key players of the Indian batting line-up - skipper Rohit Sharma and the Virat Kohli -- resting for the first two games along with lead spinner Kuldeep Yadav and ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya, it will be head coach Rahul Dravid's final chance to test the bench strength.

The Indian cricket team will look to utilize the ODI series in the best way possible to prepare itself well for the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Here are the three points that the Indian team need to focus at during the Australia ODI series -

Form:

Entering the Australia series on the back of a record-extending eighth Asia Cup title, the Indian cricket team will aim to continue its winning momentum. It is worth noting that the Rohit Sharma-led side lost only one game in the Asia Cup 2023. It will aim to beat Australia in the series and take the momentum to the Cricket World Cup, which is its next assignment.

The dew factor:

Given that the Cricket World Cup 2023 will be taking place in India during October-November, the dew is expected to play a significant role. For India, it will be a good opportunity to test themselves in the adverse conditions. While batting in such a scenario gets quite easier, dew makes it hard for teams defending a total. India must be keen to test the performance of their bowling, especially spin, in the second innings.

Injury list:

Fit-again Shreyas Iyer's performance will be under scanner while injured player Axar Patel's return will be awaited. Of late, India have been able to see some of their key players making comebacks from their respective injuries, but a new set of injuries have again put their Cricket World Cup plans in jeopardy.