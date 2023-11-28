Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav And Co Aim To Seal Series
IND vs AUS Live cricket Score, 3rd T20I: India will take on Australia in the third T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday.
India Vs Australia LIVE Updates: India lead series 2-0.© X (formerly Twitter)
India vs Australia Live Cricket Updates, 3rd T20I: India will take on Australia in the third T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday. India lead 2-0 after winning the first two matches. Following their successful chase of a target exceeding 200 runs in the first T20I, Suryakumar Yadav and his team defended a massive total of 235 for 4 in the second match. On Tuesday, India will aim to secure a victory. Meanwhile, the Matthew Wade-led Australian team will have to put its best foot forward to stage a comeback in the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Australia 3rd T20I match:
- 17:19 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia, straight from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
