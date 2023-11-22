India will square off against Australia in the first T20I of Australia tour of India 2023 on Thursday, November 23. Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host this match, scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM IST. The five-match T20I series will kickstart both teams' preparations for the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held in the United States and the West Indies in June next year. Both nations enter the bilateral series on the back of a terrific ODI World Cup campaign, which saw Australia defeat India by six wickets in the final to lift their record-extending sixth trophy.

As far as their recent performances in T20Is are concerned, India bagged their maiden gold medal in cricket at the Asian Games 2023 that took place in September-October earlier this year.

On the other hand, Australia whitewashed South Africa 3-0 in the T20I series held in August-September 2023. Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was named Player of the Series for scoring 186 runs, including two half-centuries.

The previous and the only T20I encounter between the two sides at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium happened in February 2019, where the visitors emerged victorious by three wickets.

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium T20I records:

Win/loss record

Team India has competed in three matches at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. They have won two fixtures and lost one.

Meanwhile, Australia have played only one match at the stadium, winning the solitary game.

Average score

India score an average of 129 runs when playing a T20 match at the venue whereas Australia's average score at Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is 127 runs.

Highest score

India's highest score stands at 179/5 in 20 overs, put up against South Africa in June 2022. India won the match by 48 runs.

Whereas, the highest total for Australia at the same ground came against India in February 2019, when they posted 127/7 in 20 overs. Australia won by 3 wickets.

India vs Australia T20I records

Head-to-head record at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium

The two heavyweights have locked horns at this venue just once in the past when they took the field in the opening T20I of the Australia tour of India 2019.

The Aaron Finch-led side won the match by three wickets as pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile was named the Player of the Match for his 3/26 in his quota of four overs.

Head-to-head records in T20Is

In T20Is, India and Australia have played 26 matches against each other. While India won on 15 occasions, Australia came out on top in 10 matches. One clash concluded with no result.

India vs Australia, 1st T20I prediction

Owing to India's home advantage and a superior head-to-head record in T20Is against Australia, they will be expected to begin the five-match series on a winning note.