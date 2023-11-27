India and Australia will square off in the third T20I of the five-match series 2023, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India, on Tuesday, November 28. The match begins at 7:00 PM IST. Following a series of high-quality batting performances in consecutive games, Team India will be eager to maintain its momentum at the Barsapara Stadium. Australia, meanwhile, will aim to regroup and aim for a win in the third T20I to keep the series alive.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium T20 record

Win/loss record

India have contested in three matches at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. They have won one time and lost one. Meanwhile, one game ended with no result.

On the other hand, Australia played one match at the venue, winning the solitary game.

Average score

India averages 177 runs when playing in the T20 format at the ground.

Meanwhile, Australia's average score at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is 122 runs.

Highest score

India's highest score has been 237/3 in 20 overs, made against South Africa in 2022. India beat South Africa by 16 runs in that match.

Meanwhile, the highest total for Australia at the same ground came against India in 2017, when they made 122/2 in 15.3 overs. Australia beat India by eight wickets.

Lowest score

India's lowest score when playing at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is 118/10, made against Australia in 2017. Australia beat India by eight wickets.

India vs Australia T20 record at Barsapara Cricket Stadium

Head-to-head: India and Australia have competed against each other one time at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Australia won the solitary game.

Highest score: The highest score in the India vs Australia match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is 122/2 made by Australia in 2017.

India vs Australia head-to-head record in T20

India and Australia have faced each other on 28 occasions in T20s. While India have won 17 matches, their rivals have emerged victorious in 10 encounters. Meanwhile, one match yielded no result.

The last five T20 contests have seen India win on four occasions and Australia on one occasion. The highest score in these five games is 235 by India whereas the lowest has been 90 by Australia.

The team batting first has won six times and lost six times in 12 matches, meanwhile, the chasing side has come out on top on 11 occasions and lost four times in 15 matches.

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I prediction

Considering India's record at this venue, which involves two wins in three matches, they are predicted to emerge victorious in this encounter on Sunday.