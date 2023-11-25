India will square off against Australia in the second T20I of Australia tour of India, 5 T20I Series 2023 on Sunday, November 26. The match will commence at 7:00 PM IST. Following the ODI World Cup final defeat, Team India bounced back with an exhilarating two-wicket victory over Australia in the first T20I, providing fans with a reason to cheer. Despite the challenges faced by the Indian bowlers, the batting performance led by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav ensured a successful chase for the hosts. India will aim for a more dominant win in the upcoming second T20I at Thiruvananthapuram.

On the other hand, Australia had their noses ahead for the most part of the first T20I. However, Rinku Singh's impactful cameo at the end turned the tide in India's favour. Matthew Wade's team will be determined to deliver a comprehensive performance in the second T20 and level the series.

We examine five key matchups that could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the match.

Ishan Kishan vs Jason Behrendorff

Ishan Kishan played a significant role in India's thrilling triumph over Australia in the first T20I. The southpaw's brisk 39-ball 58 laid the foundation for the Men in Blue to successfully chase down a formidable total of 208. Team India will expect him to carry the momentum into the second T20I on Sunday.

However, Ishan Kishan will face the challenge of negotiating Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff once again. The left-arm speedster proved to be the most economical among all Australian bowlers in the first T20I. Behrendorff finished with figures of 1/25 at an economy of 6.20 in his allotted four overs. The battle between the two could set the tone for the rest of the match.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Tanveer Sangha

Suryakumar Yadav carved a captain's knock to guide India to an exhilarating win in the first T20I. The right-handed batter's impactful 42-ball 80 altered the dynamics of the match in favour of the hosts in the series opener. Following a challenging World Cup campaign, Suryakumar Yadav seems to have regained his form and will aim to replicate his performance on Sunday.

However, Suryakumar Yadav will have to tackle Australian spinner Tanveer Sangha. The leg-spinner finished with figures of 2/47 in four overs in the opening game at Visakhapatnam and will be entrusted with the task of curbing Suryakumar Yadav's ability to unleash big shots during the match.

Rinku Singh vs Sean Abbott

Rinku Singh lived up to his reputation as a finisher in the opening match against Australia. The left-handed batter displayed composure during the tense finish, scoring a quick 14-ball 22 to guide India across the winning line.

Once again, India will rely on Rinku Singh to either set the stage for a big total when batting first or steer the team to victory while chasing a formidable score. However, Rinku Singh will face a challenge from Australian pacer Sean Abbott in Thiruvananthapuram. Abbott recorded figures of 1/43 in the first T20I, and Australia will expect him to be more economical in the upcoming match.

Josh Inglis vs Axar Patel

Josh Inglis played a blazing innings of 110 off 50 to drive Australia to an imposing first-innings total of 208. The wicketkeeper-batter dominated the Indian bowlers, showcasing his hitting prowess. India will aim to swiftly dismiss Inglis in the upcoming match. The home team will rely on the guile and variations of spinner Axar Patel to restrict Josh Inglis from taking the match away from India with another blistering knock.

Steve Smith vs Arshdeep Singh

In the absence of David Warner, Steve Smith shouldered the responsibility of opening the innings for Australia. The former Australian captain played a composed innings, scoring 52 off 41 balls, providing the visitors with a solid start despite the early loss of fellow opener Matthew Short.

Alongside Josh Inglis, Steve Smith not only stabilised the Aussie innings but also set the stage for a substantial score. India will look to pacer Arshdeep Singh to control Smith's impact during the powerplay and curtail the visitors' run-rate in the initial six overs. The contest between the two could play a pivotal role in determining the early momentum of the match.