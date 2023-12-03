Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia Live Score, 5th T20I: Rotation On Cards As India Aim For 4-1 Scoreline
IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live cricket Score: India will be squaring off against Australia in the 5th and final T20I of the five-match series in Bengaluru on Sunday
India vs Australia 5th T20I LIVE Updates: India take on Australia© AFP
India vs Australia Live Updates, 5th T20I:India will be squaring off against Australia in the 5th and final T20I of the five-match series in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side registered a brilliant 20-run victory in the fourth match and gained an unassailable 3-1 lead over Australia. Batter Rinku Singh turned out to be a savior for India as he smashed 46 off 29 balls and propelled the hosts to a total of 174/9 in 20 overs. Later, Axar Patel scalped three wickets and helped India to restrict Australia at 154/7. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Australia 5th T20I match:
- 17:21 (IST)India vs Australia Live Score: All eyes on Rinku SinghKolkata Knight Rider star batter Rinku Singh is proving his worth in the Indian team with every passing game. In four matches, he has scored 99 runs at a strike rate of 190.38. So far, he has hammered 12 boundaries and four sixes. His knock of 46 off 29 balls against Australia in the 4th T20I turned out to be a blessing for India.
- 17:15 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Dead rubber encounterToday's match will be a dead rubber as Team India has already claimed the five-match series with an unassailable 3-1 lead. The hosts registered a 20-run victory in the previous match, where they posted a total of 174/9 in 20 overs. Later, India restricted Australia at 154/7.
- 17:06 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final T20I match between India and Australia, straight from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
