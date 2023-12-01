Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th T20I: India Aim To Seal Series In Absence Of Australian Veterans
IND vs AUS Live Score and Updates: Team India will be squaring off against Australia in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Friday in Raipur
India vs Australia 4th T20I LIVE: India will take on Australia© AFP
India vs Australia Live Updates, 4th T20I:Team India will be squaring off against Australia in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Friday in Raipur. After trailing 0-2 in the series, Australia made a remarkable comeback as they registered a thumping five-wicket win the third T20I match. Chasing 223, Glenn Maxwell remained unbeaten at 104 off 48 balls and took Australia across the line on the last ball. India now lead 2-1 and would now look to seal the five-match series with a win in the fourth T20I. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Australia 4th T20I match:
- 17:46 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Will Deepak Chahar get a chance?Deepak Chahar is back in the T20 mix and his ability to move the new ball should be considered for his inclusion in the playing XI along with death overs specialist Mukesh Kumar, who is back after one-match break.
- 17:45 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Prasidh, Avesh eye redemptionBoth Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan lack variety and innovation as they keep pitching the ball at the same length. Both bowl in late 130s or early 140s but consistently pitch it back of the length and the nature of Indian tracks make it a cannon fodder for batters. Also not being able to use variations like conventional or wide yorkers has been the undoing of these bowlers who also didn't execute slower deliveries properly.
- 17:37 (IST)India vs Australia Live Score: Bowling unit a concern for IndiaIndia's second-string attack did not paint a good picture of itself by not defending 40-plus runs in the final two overs in the third match which the Australians won while chasing a daunting 223-run target. There is a possibility of a minor tweak in the Indian line-up after Prasidh Krishna gave away 68 runs in four overs, including 21 in the final over.
- 17:29 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: India's loss in 3rd T20IAfter trailing 0-2 in the five-match series, Australia bounced back in style in the third match with a thumping five-wicket win. Chasing 223, Glenn Maxwell remained unbeaten at 104 off 48 balls and took Australia across the line on the last ball. They will now look to deliver a similar performance to level the series.
- 17:14 (IST)India vs Australia Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth T20I of the five-match series between India and Australia, straight from Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
