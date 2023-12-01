India vs Australia Live Updates, 4th T20I:Team India will be squaring off against Australia in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Friday in Raipur. After trailing 0-2 in the series, Australia made a remarkable comeback as they registered a thumping five-wicket win the third T20I match. Chasing 223, Glenn Maxwell remained unbeaten at 104 off 48 balls and took Australia across the line on the last ball. India now lead 2-1 and would now look to seal the five-match series with a win in the fourth T20I. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of India vs Australia 4th T20I match: