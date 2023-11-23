Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-Led Indian Team Eyes Winning Start
IND vs AUS Live Score and Updates: India will take on Australia in the 1st T20I of the five-match series in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
India Vs Australia 1st T20I Live: India eye a winning start in series against Australia.© AFP
India vs Australia Live Updates, 1st T20I: India will take on Australia in the 1st T20I of the five-match series in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST. With the upcoming series, the Indian team will commence its preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, slated to be held in the USA and the West Indies next year. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team against Australia. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 16:58 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live: Jaiswal, Gaikwad, Kishan fight for opening slotWith Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan present as the opening options, it will be interesting to see whom the Indian think tank opts for. Meanwhile, when it comes to the pace department, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Avesh Khan are the options Suryakumar Yadav will have at his disposal.
- 16:47 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live: Surya to lead IndiaSuryakumar Yadav has been handed the leadership duties for Team India for the series against Australia, and he will be eager to lead from the front in his maiden captaincy stint. Other than him, Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishna have been selected from the World Cup squad, while Shreyas Iyer has been picked up for the last two games of the series.
- 16:41 (IST)India vs Australia 1st T20I Live: A futuristic series!With less than a year left for the T20 World Cup, both teams will treat each of the five games as part of their preparations for the upcoming event in the West Indies and the USA. India will be keen to test the young players in absence of veterans like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.
- 16:15 (IST)Welcome folks!The dust has only just settled over Australia's sixth World Cup triumph in men's cricket history, and it is already time for their next assignment. In a quick turnaround, the reigning ODI champions face off against their World Cup final adversary, India, in a T20I series now. Hello guys, welcome the live blog of India vs Australia first T20I.
