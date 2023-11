India vs Australia Live Updates, 1st T20I: India will take on Australia in the 1st T20I of the five-match series in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST. With the upcoming series, the Indian team will commence its preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, slated to be held in the USA and the West Indies next year. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team against Australia. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Updates: India vs Australia Live Score | IND vs AUS Live