India take on Australia in the third of the five-match T20I series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 28. The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side are currently on a roll, winning the opening two games of the series. In the first T20I match, the Men in Blue chased down Australia's score of 208, led by a superb 42-ball 80 from SKY and a power-packed half-century from Ishan Kishan.

In the second T20I, Team India beat Australia by 44 runs after scoring a mammoth 235/4 in their 20 overs batting first. Each of India's top three - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan registered half-centuries backed by a blistering nine-ball unbeaten 31 from Rinku Singh at the end. The bowlers set up an empathic victory with Ravi Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna snapping three wickets each.

With form on their side, the Indian team will look to seal the series at Guwahati and gain an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

Weather conditions

The temperature at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is expected to be around 21 degrees C with humidity expected to be around 69% with no chances of rain.

Pitch report

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is expected to be a good batting surface with over 400 runs scored in the last T20I match played at the venue.

With dew being a major factor, the captain winning the toss is likely to prefer chasing on this ground.

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I predicted playing XI

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Matthew Wade (c/wk), Steve Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

IND vs AUS Fantasy XI for third T20I

Wicket-keepers: Ishan Kishan, Matthew Wade

Batters:Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Josh Inglis

All-rounders: Axar Patel

Bowlers:Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha

From the wicket-keeper's category, Ishan Kishan and Matthew Wade pick themselves. While Kishan has been in good touch, scoring fifties in each of the first two T20Is, his Aussie counterpart Matthew Wade registered a well-compiled unbeaten 23-ball 42 in a lost cause at Thiruvananthapuram.

From the batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav are no-brainers given their recent form while Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to be amongst the runs once again after compiling a crucial half-century in the previous encounter. Josh Inglis can be backed once again despite a failure in the second T20I.

Axar Patel will be the sole all-rounder in our fantasy XI side. The southpaw is yet to set the series on fire but has been economical with the ball so far, returning with figures of 0/32 and 1/25 in the two high-scoring encounters.

India's Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi led the bowling charge in the last T20I match with three wickets each. For the visitors, Nathan Ellis was the pick of the bowlers returning with figures of 3/45. Tanveer Sangha can also be backed to come good after his promising performance in the first match of the series.

Captain: Ishan Kishan

With 110 runs across the first two matches, wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan is the best choice for the captaincy. The pocket dynamo has been striking close to 155 and has already hit nine sixes in the series, the most by any batter so far.

Vice-captain: Josh Inglis

Centurion from the first match, Josh Inglis will be a good vice-captaincy option for the fantasy teams. The 28-year-old is the leading run-scorer in the series so far having amassed 112 runs across two innings. Despite a failure in the second T20I, expect Inglis to be amongst the runs once again at Guwahati.