India will take on Australia in the third T20I of the Australia tour of India, five T20I Series 2023, on Tuesday, November 28 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India. The match commences at 7:00 PM IST. The Men in Blue have carried their impressive form throughout this series. Following their successful chase of a target exceeding 200 runs in the first T20I, Suryakumar Yadav and his team defended a massive total of 235/4 in the second match. With a 2-0 lead in the series, they will aim to secure a victory in the forthcoming third T20I and clinch the series.

Meanwhile, the Matthew Wade-led Australian team will have to put their best foot forward to stage a comeback in this series. They do have a formidable team but have not been able to get over the line so far, and coming into the third T20I, the Aussies will aim for a win to keep the series alive.

IND vs AUS pitch report

The average first innings score in the last 10 matches at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is 118.

IND vs AUS weather report

The temperature at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius with 51 per cent humidity.

IND vs AUS Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Ishan Kishan: India batter Ishan Kishan has amassed 110 runs in two matches of the Australia tour of India, five T20I Series 2023, at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 154.93. He has smashed two half-centuries and achieved the highest score of 58.

Josh Inglis:Australia's Josh Inglis has amassed 112 runs in two matches and is the team's leading run-scorer in the series. He has a strike rate of 207.41 and an average of 56. He also has one century to his name in this campaign.

Ravi Bishnoi: The India bowler scalped four wickets in two matches. Ravi Bishnoi's best figures for this series is 3/32 and he averages 21.50.

Nathan Ellis:The Australia bowler has picked up three wickets in two matches so far at an average of 29.66. Nathan Ellis's 3/45 is his finest bowling in the ongoing series.

IND vs AUS Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Ishan Kishan, Josh Inglis

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain:Ishan Kishan

Vice-captain: Josh Inglis

India vs Australia head-to-head record in T20I

India and Australia have battled against each other on 28 occasions in T20Is. While India have won 17 matches, their rivals have emerged victorious in 10 instances and one match yielded no result.

The last five T20I matches have seen India win four times and Australia one time. The highest score in these five matches is 235 by India whereas the lowest has been 90 by Australia.

The team batting first has won six times and lost six times in 12 matches, while the chasing side has come out on top on 11 occasions and lost four times in 15 matches.

India vs Australia prediction

India have won four of the last five matches against Australia and will go into this clash as probable winners.