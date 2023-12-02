India will be up against Australia in the fifth T20I of the Australia tour of India, five T20I Series 2023 on Sunday, December 3 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST. Having secured the series, Team India will look to finish on a positive note in the fifth match against Australia. Suryakumar Yadav and Co will be keen to provide valuable playing time to individuals such as Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar, who are gearing up for the upcoming T20Is against South Africa commencing on December 10.

Meanwhile, the Australians find themselves in a position where they have nothing to lose. Matthew Wade and Co will look to leave the Indian soil on a victorious note.

IND vs AUS pitch report

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. The track will not provide a lot of assistance to the bowlers and wicket-taking is going to be difficult.

The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 157 runs. The team batting second at this venue has won 70% of its matches. We predict that the team winning the toss will bowl first here.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for spinners.

IND vs AUS weather report

The temperature at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to hover around 24.5C with 50% humidity.

IND vs AUS Fantasy 11 Prediction:

Top captain and vice-captain picks

Ruturaj Gaikwad: India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has racked up 213 runs in four matches of the Australia tour of India, five T20I Series 2023, at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 166.41. He has scored one half-century and one ton with a high score of 123 not out.

Matthew Wade: Australia's Matthew Wade has scored 106 runs in four matches in this series. He has a strike rate of 170.96.

Ravi Bishnoi: The India bowler scalped seven wickets in four matches. Ravi Bishnoi's best figures for this edition is 3/32 and his average is 19.28.

Jason Behrendorff: The bowler from Australia has picked up four wickets in three matches so far at an average of 17.25. Jason Behrendorff's 2/32 is his finest bowling performance in this series.

IND vs AUS Fantasy 11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Jitesh Sharma

Batters:Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head

All-Rounder:Axar Patel, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers:Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Dwarshuis

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice-Captain: Rinku Singh

India vs Australia head-to-head record in T20Is

India and Australia have faced each other on 30 occasions in T20Is. While India have won 18 matches, Australia have emerged victorious in 11 encounters. Meanwhile, one match yielded no result.

The last five T20 matches have seen India win on four occasions and Australia in one match. The highest score in these five games is 235 by India while the lowest has been 154 by Australia.

India vs Australia, fifth T20I prediction

India have won four of the last five matches against Australia and will go into this fixture as the favourites.