India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Top Players To Watch Out For
India and Australia will be going up against each other in the third T20I on Tuesday, November 28 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati
India and Australia go up against each other in the third T20I on Tuesday, November 28 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST. Team India delivered a comprehensive performance in the second T20I, securing a convincing 44-run victory over Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Bolstered by impressive half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (53), Ruturaj Gaikwad (58), and Ishan Kishan (52), along with a brisk 31 off 9 balls by Rinku Singh, India posted a formidable total of 235.
The Indian bowling unit excelled, restricting Australia to 191/9 in their allotted 20 overs, thereby propelling the hosts to a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi, who struggled in the first T20I, redeemed themselves with figures of 3/41 and 3/32, respectively.
Australia, on the other hand, found themselves unable to counter the onslaught from the Indian batters. The loss was their second consecutive defeat in the series.
IND vs AUS Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top batter and wicket-keeper picks
1. Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper)
Australia's Josh Inglis has made 112 runs in two matches so far. The right-hander is averaging 56 and has a strike rate of 207.41. The top-order batter has one century with his highest score of 110.
2. Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper)
India's Ishan Kishan has made 110 runs in two matches so far. The left-hander averages 55 and has a strike rate of 154.93. The one-down batter has two half-centuries with his best score of 58.
3. Suryakumar Yadav
India's Suryakumar Yadav has made 99 runs in two matches so far. The right-hander averages 49.5 and has a strike rate of 190.38. The middle-order batter has one half-century with his top score being 80.
4. Yashasvi Jaiswal
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal managed 74 runs in two matches so far. The left-handed batter averages 37 and has a strike rate of 224.24. The opener has one half-century with his top score being 53.
5. Steve Smith
Australia's Steve Smith has scored 71 runs in two matches so far. The right-handed batter averages 35.5 and has a strike rate of 124.56. The opener has one half-century with a top score of 52.
IND vs AUS Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top bowler picks
1. Ravi Bishnoi
India's Ravi Bishnoi has taken four wickets in two matches. The leg-spinner has taken a three-wicket haul. He has maintained an average of 21.50 and an economy of 10.75. His best performance in the Australia tour of India, five T20I series 2023, is 3/32.
2. Prasidh Krishna
India's Prasidh Krishna has scalped four wickets in two matches. The right-arm pacer has taken one three-wicket haul. He has maintained an average of 22.75 and an economy of 11.37. His best performance in the ongoing series is 3/41.
3. Nathan Ellis
Australia's Nathan Ellis has taken three wickets in two matches. The right-arm pacer has taken one three-wicket haul. He has maintained an average of 29.66 and an economy of 11.12. His best performance in the series is 3/45.
4. Tanveer Sangha
Australia's Tanveer Sangha has taken two wickets in two matches. The leg-spinner has an average of 40.50 and an economy of 10.12. His best performance in the T20I series is 2/47.
5. Matthew Short
Australia's Matthew Short has taken one wicket in two matches. The off-spinner has an average of 13.00 and an economy of 13.00. His best performance in the series so far is 1/13.
IND vs AUS Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks
Ishan Kishan: India batter Ishan Kishan has amassed 110 runs in two matches in the series at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 154.93. He has smashed two half-centuries and has a top score of 58.
Josh Inglis: Australia's Josh Inglis has made 112 runs in two matches and is the team's leading run-scorer in the series. He has a strike rate of 207.41 and averages 56. He also has one century to his name in the series.
Ravi Bishnoi:The India bowler scalped four wickets in two matches. Ravi Bishnoi's best figures for this season is 3/32 and he averages 21.50.
Nathan Ellis: The Australia bowler has taken three wickets in two matches so far at an average of 29.66. Nathan Ellis's 3/45 is his top bowling performance in the series.