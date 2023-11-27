India and Australia go up against each other in the third T20I on Tuesday, November 28 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST. Team India delivered a comprehensive performance in the second T20I, securing a convincing 44-run victory over Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Bolstered by impressive half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (53), Ruturaj Gaikwad (58), and Ishan Kishan (52), along with a brisk 31 off 9 balls by Rinku Singh, India posted a formidable total of 235.

The Indian bowling unit excelled, restricting Australia to 191/9 in their allotted 20 overs, thereby propelling the hosts to a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi, who struggled in the first T20I, redeemed themselves with figures of 3/41 and 3/32, respectively.

Australia, on the other hand, found themselves unable to counter the onslaught from the Indian batters. The loss was their second consecutive defeat in the series.

IND vs AUS Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top batter and wicket-keeper picks

Advertisement

1. Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper)

Australia's Josh Inglis has made 112 runs in two matches so far. The right-hander is averaging 56 and has a strike rate of 207.41. The top-order batter has one century with his highest score of 110.

2. Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper)

India's Ishan Kishan has made 110 runs in two matches so far. The left-hander averages 55 and has a strike rate of 154.93. The one-down batter has two half-centuries with his best score of 58.

Advertisement

3. Suryakumar Yadav

India's Suryakumar Yadav has made 99 runs in two matches so far. The right-hander averages 49.5 and has a strike rate of 190.38. The middle-order batter has one half-century with his top score being 80.

4. Yashasvi Jaiswal

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal managed 74 runs in two matches so far. The left-handed batter averages 37 and has a strike rate of 224.24. The opener has one half-century with his top score being 53.

5. Steve Smith

Australia's Steve Smith has scored 71 runs in two matches so far. The right-handed batter averages 35.5 and has a strike rate of 124.56. The opener has one half-century with a top score of 52.

IND vs AUS Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top bowler picks

1. Ravi Bishnoi

India's Ravi Bishnoi has taken four wickets in two matches. The leg-spinner has taken a three-wicket haul. He has maintained an average of 21.50 and an economy of 10.75. His best performance in the Australia tour of India, five T20I series 2023, is 3/32.

2. Prasidh Krishna

India's Prasidh Krishna has scalped four wickets in two matches. The right-arm pacer has taken one three-wicket haul. He has maintained an average of 22.75 and an economy of 11.37. His best performance in the ongoing series is 3/41.

3. Nathan Ellis

Australia's Nathan Ellis has taken three wickets in two matches. The right-arm pacer has taken one three-wicket haul. He has maintained an average of 29.66 and an economy of 11.12. His best performance in the series is 3/45.

4. Tanveer Sangha

Australia's Tanveer Sangha has taken two wickets in two matches. The leg-spinner has an average of 40.50 and an economy of 10.12. His best performance in the T20I series is 2/47.

5. Matthew Short

Australia's Matthew Short has taken one wicket in two matches. The off-spinner has an average of 13.00 and an economy of 13.00. His best performance in the series so far is 1/13.

IND vs AUS Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Ishan Kishan: India batter Ishan Kishan has amassed 110 runs in two matches in the series at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 154.93. He has smashed two half-centuries and has a top score of 58.

Josh Inglis: Australia's Josh Inglis has made 112 runs in two matches and is the team's leading run-scorer in the series. He has a strike rate of 207.41 and averages 56. He also has one century to his name in the series.

Ravi Bishnoi:The India bowler scalped four wickets in two matches. Ravi Bishnoi's best figures for this season is 3/32 and he averages 21.50.

Nathan Ellis: The Australia bowler has taken three wickets in two matches so far at an average of 29.66. Nathan Ellis's 3/45 is his top bowling performance in the series.