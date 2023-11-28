India will take on Australia in 3rd T20I of Australia in India, five-match T20I Series 2023 on November 28 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match commences at 7:00 PM IST. India registered two convincing victories in the series so far. With the ongoing tour happening swiftly after the end of the ODI World Cup, a lot of India's first-choice players were not involved in the playing XI. Suryakumar Yadav, who featured in the final against Australia in Ahmedabad, was chosen to lead the Indian side in the series as Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Hardik Pandya were unavailable for selection.

Yadav starred with a terrific 80 off 42 balls in the first T20I to steer India to a record run chase.

In the last match in Thiruvananthapuram, India batted first and mounted a huge total. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan scored half-centuries, while Rinku Singh chipped in with a terrific 31 off nine balls to finish the innings, as India ended with 235/4 in 20 overs. Australia could only manage 191/9 in reply, as Ravi Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna returned with three wickets each.

Here's India's predicted XI for the third T20I

Advertisement

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in top form in this series and registered a quickfire half-century in the last match at the Greenfield Stadium. His 53 off 25 balls set the tone for the middle order, which included nine fours and two sixes. He was also named Player of the Match for his effort.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, after being run out without facing a ball in the first match, got a well-timed half-century. He played the anchor as Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan went after the bowlers. His 58 off 43 deliveries included three fours and two sixes.

Middle order: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh

Advertisement

The Indian middle order has three hard-hitting left-handed batters who are capable of changing the game on its head. The only right-handed batter in this setup is the skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who is the only cricketer with an average of 40+ and a strike-rate of 170+ in T20 internationals.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a terrific 80 off 42 balls in the first T20I and got a good start with a 10-ball 19 in the second match. Ishan Kishan took time to get going in both matches, but finished with much-needed half-centuries. He is the leading run-scorer in the series currently for India.

Rinku Singh delivered a big finish to help India complete the big run chase in the first T20I. He was at it once again in the second match, smashing a quickfire 31. Tilak Varma got some big hits in both matches but is yet to fire with a big knock.

All-rounders: Axar Patel

In both high-scoring encounters, Axar Patel has been the only redeeming factor in the Indian bowling setup in terms of economy. His 0/32 in the first T20I was instrumental in not letting Australia run away with a bigger score, while his 1/25 in four overs while defending 236 runs was an outright match-winning contribution. He is capable of chipping in with runs with the bat as well.

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

Ravi Bishnoi was taken for runs in the opening match, but he has scalped crucial wickets so far. Bishnoi has four wickets, including three in the last match. He dismissed three destructive batters in Matthew Short, Josh Inglis and Tim David to put India in the driver's seat.

The pacers' trio of Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna have been very expensive so far, but they have picked up timely wickets. Prasidh returned with three wickets in the second T20I, while Mukesh bowled an excellent final over in the first T20I, giving away only five runs.

India's predicted playing XI:Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna