India will face Australia in 3rd T20I of Australia in India, five-match T20I Series 2023 on November 28 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST. It has been a disappointing outing so far for the Australian team, who have conceded way too many runs in both matches. While their batting department has been in solid touch, their bowlers have failed to keep things tight against the Indian batters, ultimately leading to two defeats in two matches.

In the first T20I, Australia put up a commanding 208/3 in 20 overs backed by two splendid knocks from Josh Inglis and Steve Smith. The duo, who also featured in the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad, put up 131 runs together, as Inglis brought up his maiden international century. However, India ended up chasing the target with Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan registering half-centuries.

Their bowling effort once again was not up to the mark in the second T20I, where they conceded 235 runs in the first innings. Tim David, Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade chipped in with good knocks, but they fell 44 runs short.

Here's how Australia might line-up for this clash.

Advertisement

Openers: Steve Smith, Matthew Short

Steve Smith did not have the best of World Cup campaigns, but is looking to earn his place next in the T20 World Cup. He smashed a valiant half-century in the first match and despite being dismissed early in the second, he is likely to continue in the opening slot.

Matthew Short is another contender for the opening spot in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He got going with some beautiful shots in the second T20I but was dismissed by a brilliant googly from Ravi Bishnoi. He too is likely to continue in the same position for the upcoming match.

Middle order: Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade

Advertisement

Josh Inglis, who has been on a trophy-winning spree internationally and domestically since 2021, for his maiden international century in the first match. Inglis' 110 off 50 balls threatened to take Australia to an unattainable score, but as it turned out, they could only manage 208 runs.

Tim David and Matthew Wade are explosive batters in the lower order. David and Wade didn't get to do much in the first match, but chipped in with good cameos in Thiruvananthapuram.

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Glenn Maxwell returned to the team in the second T20I having missed out in the first match. The all-rounder was given an extra off after the World Cup triumph, but considering his importance in the next assignment, he has been recalled pretty swiftly to the setup.

Marcus Stoinis was pivotal to their 2021 T20 World Cup triumph and he will continue to be a crucial part in 2024. He was off to a splendid start in the second match and seemed like he would run away with the match, before he was dismissed for 45 off 25 balls.

Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

The bowling department has been a let down for Australia so far. Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis are the pace bowling options alongside Marcus Stoinis, who is also capable of giving some good overs in the powerplay.

Adam Zampa is a seasoned campaigner and just had a terrific outing in the ODI World Cup, returning with the most wickets for Australia. He will be accompanied by Tanveer Sangha, who will be handling the middle overs burden.

Australia's probable playing XI: Steve Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (Captain & wk), Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha