World Cup-winning former India player Yuvraj Singh wished Usain Bolt on his 35th birthday. Yuvraj posted a picture on Twitter along with Bolt with a hilarious caption, referring to the Jamaican sprint star as the "King of Speed". He wrote, "Happy birthday to the king of speed @usainbolt ! How's the light catching up with you? #Legend." In the picture, Bolt is seen flexing his muscles while enjoying a laugh with Yuvraj who seems to be a bit overawed by the Jamaican's biceps.

Happy birthday to the king of speed @usainbolt! How's the light catching up with you? #Legend pic.twitter.com/8dJ2pwU61H — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 21, 2021

Bolt has previously played cricket matches in promotional events during his visits to India. He played a cricket match with Yuvraj Singh and later took to the tracks to race against the Indian cricketer.

Before retiring, Bolt had eight Olympic gold medals, including three back-to-back 100m gold medals.

He became the first man to win both the 100m and 200m at the same edition of the Olympics since American Carl Lewis in 1984.

Bolt smashed both the 100m and 200m world records in Beijing finishing in a time of 9.58 sec and 19.19 sec, respectively.

After retiring, Usain Bolt also gave trials in top tier football clubs in pursuit to become a professional footballer.

Despite scoring a couple of times in the trials for Australian A-League team Central Coast Mariners, Bolt failed to get himself a contract.

He trained with Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa, Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and Norwegia's Stromsgodset.

He later turned down a two-year contract offer by Maltese club Valletta.