"Your Hunger To Win And Perseverance Is An Inspiration," Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Hima Das

Updated: 21 July 2019 18:39 IST

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted a special message for Hima Das after the 19-year-old sprinter won her fifth gold medal inside a month.

Hima Das finished the 400m race in 52.09 seconds to clinch her fifth gold medal. © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on India's ace sprinter Hima Das after the latter won her fifth gold medal inside a month. Hima Das finished the 400m race in Prague in 52.09 seconds to take gold on Saturday. Hima Das' personal best in a 400m race is 50.79 seconds, which she achieved in Asian Games 2018. Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate the sprinter and wished her the best for future. "Loving the way you have been running in the European circuit over the last 19 days. Your hunger to win and perseverance is an inspiration for the youth. Congrats on your 5 Medals! All the best for the future races, @HimaDas8," Tendulkar wrote.

This was Hima Das' fifth gold since July 2 when she first took part in a competitive race in Europe. Soon after her heroics on the track, wishes started to pour in from different parts of the country for the 19-year-old sprinter.

Earlier this year, Hima Das had failed to complete her 400m heat in the Asian Athletics Championship in April due to a back spasm. 

Hima Das made a terrific comeback in Czech Republic where she has clinched top podium finish. Prior to her win on Saturday in the 400m race, Hima bagged four gold medals in the 200m category.

