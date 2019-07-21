Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on India's ace sprinter Hima Das after the latter won her fifth gold medal inside a month. Hima Das finished the 400m race in Prague in 52.09 seconds to take gold on Saturday. Hima Das' personal best in a 400m race is 50.79 seconds, which she achieved in Asian Games 2018. Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate the sprinter and wished her the best for future. "Loving the way you have been running in the European circuit over the last 19 days. Your hunger to win and perseverance is an inspiration for the youth. Congrats on your 5 Medals! All the best for the future races, @HimaDas8," Tendulkar wrote.