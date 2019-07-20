Hima Das Wins Gold In 400m Race, Fifth In A Month

Indian ace sprinter Hima Das won gold in the 400m race in Prague, Czech Republic, on Saturday. Das clocked the timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the race. This was her season-best timing. Her personal best timing is 50.79 seconds, recorded at the 2018 Asian Games.

"Finished 400m today on the top here in the Czech Republic today," Das tweeted.

Finished 400m today on the top here in Czech Republic today pic.twitter.com/1gwnXw5hN4 — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) July 20, 2019

The 19-year-old has bagged the fifth gold medal in a month.

Earlier, she won gold at 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet on Wednesday. Prior to Tabor Athletic Meet, she won three gold at different events including a gold medal in Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix.

