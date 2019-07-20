 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Athletics

Hima Das Wins Gold In 400m Race, Fifth In A Month

Updated: 20 July 2019 23:56 IST

Hima Das won gold in the 400m race in Prague, her fifth gold medal in a month.

Hima Das Wins Gold In 400m Race, Fifth In A Month
Hima Das clocked the timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the race. © Twitter

Indian ace sprinter Hima Das won gold in the 400m race in Prague, Czech Republic, on Saturday. Das clocked the timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the race. This was her season-best timing. Her personal best timing is 50.79 seconds, recorded at the 2018 Asian Games.

"Finished 400m today on the top here in the Czech Republic today," Das tweeted.

The 19-year-old has bagged the fifth gold medal in a month.

Earlier, she won gold at 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet on Wednesday. Prior to Tabor Athletic Meet, she won three gold at different events including a gold medal in Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix.
 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Athletics Other Sports
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Asian Games: India
Asian Games: India's 4x400m Mixed Team Relay Silver To Be Upgraded To Gold
AIU Hands Two-Year Suspension To First-Time Dope Offender Sanjivani Jadhav
AIU Hands Two-Year Suspension To First-Time Dope Offender Sanjivani Jadhav
PT Usha Nominated For IAAF
PT Usha Nominated For IAAF's Veteran Pin
Hima Das Sprints To 4th Gold In 15 Days
Hima Das Sprints To 4th Gold In 15 Days
Dutee Chand Eyeing World Championship, Olympics Qualification After Bagging Gold In World Universiade
Dutee Chand Eyeing World Championship, Olympics Qualification After Bagging Gold In World Universiade
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.