Hima Das Wins Gold In 400m Race, Fifth In A Month

Hima Das clocked the timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the race. © Twitter
Indian ace sprinter Hima Das won gold in the 400m race in Prague, Czech Republic, on Saturday. Das clocked the timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the race. This was her season-best timing. Her personal best timing is 50.79 seconds, recorded at the 2018 Asian Games.
"Finished 400m today on the top here in the Czech Republic today," Das tweeted.
Finished 400m today on the top here in Czech Republic today pic.twitter.com/1gwnXw5hN4— Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) July 20, 2019
The 19-year-old has bagged the fifth gold medal in a month.
Earlier, she won gold at 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet on Wednesday. Prior to Tabor Athletic Meet, she won three gold at different events including a gold medal in Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix.
Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Athletics Other Sports
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.