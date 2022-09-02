Whenever Neeraj Chopra plays, there is an expectation of a medial from the ace javelin thrower. Last month, the Olympic champion scripted history as he became the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League Meeting title by winning the Lausanne's leg. The 24-year-old Chopra, who had pulled out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to a "minor" groin injury he had suffered while winning silver during the World Championships last month, hurled the spear to 89.08m in his first attempt to seal the win in style.

With the gold medal, Chopra qualified for the Diamond League Finals in Zurich on September 7 and 8, and also became the first Indian to do so. Chopra also qualified for the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary by breaching the 85.20m qualifying mark.

Ahead of the Diamond Leagues final, Chopra uploaded a training video that has gone viral.

Watch: Neeraj Chopra's training video

Before Chopra, discus thrower Vikas Gowda is the only Indian to have finished in the top three in a Diamond League Meet. Gowda had finished second twice -- in New York in 2012 and in Doha in 2014 -- and third on two occasions -- Shanghai and Eugene in 2015.

"89m is a great performance. I am especially pleased as I am coming back from an injury and tonight was a good indicator that I have recovered well," Chopra had said after winning the gold medal in Lausanne.

"I had to skip Commonwealth Games due to injury and I was a bit nervous. Tonight has given me a lot of confidence to finish the season on a high, with a strong performance in Zurich DL Final."

With PTI inputs