America's Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles launched his 2025 season with a 60m victory in 6.62sec at an indoor university meeting in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday. Lyles, who hadn't raced since winning gold in a scintillating 100m final and 200m bronze in Paris last year, cruised to victory -- clocking 6.62 in both his heat and the final. His opening time of the season put him a tick behind Olympic 100m runner-up Kishane Thompson of Jamaica, who clocked 6.56sec on Saturday in Kazakhstan in the first indoor 60m of his career.

The 2025 indoor athletics season will conclude with the World Championships in Nanjing March 21-23.

Lyles won 60m silver behind compatriot Christian Coleman at last year's World Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

