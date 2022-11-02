Neeraj Chopra, the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, shared an interesting question he is asked by people in Europe. In an interview with Indian Express, he revealed that Europeans often ask him whether Indian return the money that was spent by their parents on raising them. Mr Chopra is a trailblazer in Indian sport. His achievements also include medals at the World Championships, the Commonwealth Games, the Diamond League and at the Asian Games. At 24, he has become the poster boy of Indian athletics.

Speaking to Indian Express, the athlete recounted his training stint outside India. He said it was in Spala, in Poland, in 2016. This year, he trained at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in California for next year's sporting events.

And he had an interesting fact to share about the Europeans.

"They ask if you have to return the money parents spend on raising their children after they start earning. I tell them it's different here. I think it's only in our culture that even after growing up we live with our parents as kid," Mr Chopra told Indian Express.

Their perspective on family is very different, he added.

The year 2022 has been a great one for Neeraj Chopra. He broke the national record for javelin throw twice, while also winning the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships.

He then capped it off by winning the Diamond League final in Zurich.

With the Diamond League final, Neeraj's season this year came to an end and he is now going to focus on next year's events.