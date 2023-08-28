India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra bagged another elusive gold, becoming the first athlete from his country to claim the top podium spot in an event at the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj did so as he clinched gold in the Men's Javelin Throw final, lodging a distance of 88.17 meters in the final. Joining him on the podium, at the second spot, was Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem who claimed the silver medal with a distance of 87.82 meters. After the final, the two athletes shared a light moment on the field that won the hearts of fans all over social media.

Neeraj and Nadeem have been pushing each other on the field for a long time. Their bond transcends beyond the track and the two ace athletes have been found sharing podium spots with each other on multiple occasions.

Pakistan's Nadeem, who is the reigning Commonwealth Games Gold medal winner, was looking to cross the 90-meter mark once again but he fell short. After the conclusion of the men's javelin throw final in Budapest, Neeraj invited Nadeem for a customary photograph on the field.

Neeraj Chopra called Arshad Nadeem for this beautiful click. Spread love not hate Between neighbours pic.twitter.com/SyWeddOvne — ZaiNii(@ZainAli_16) August 27, 2023

Nadeem immediately rushed towards Neeraj, standing right next to him while Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, who bagged the bronze medal with a throw of 86.67m, also stood by.

Another video that has been shared extensively by fans on social media is the moment where both Neeraj and Nadeem congratulated each other for their achievements at the event.

As for the men's javelin throw final, Neeraj, who is an Olympic champion, began with a foul but jumped to the top spot with his second throw. From that moment onwards, there was no looking back as he led the field till the end. Nadeem kept hold of his second position in the standings from the third round, and a 1-2 was confirmed for the Indo-Pak duo.

For one more time, Chopra ended up beating Nadeem, having won gold in the 2016 South Asian Games too. Since then, the two have been competing with each other on the field.

